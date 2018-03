Dozens injured, 20 vehicles involved in a crash after tractor-trailer lost load on I-270 on Monday morning.

Update – I270, Gaithersburg, MCFRS units M729, RS729, PE729, A708, PE708, EMS703, M731, A753, M708, BC705, SA700, A732, A728, M708B, Ride On buses assisting on call, multiple vehicles involved, EMS have transported several injuires, some serious — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 19, 2018

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 just after Middlebrook Road.

Update – I270 multi-vehicle collision, MCI incident, EMS evaluating ~2 dozen patients, EMS has

/are evaluating many patients & transported a few, incl several traumas, thus far https://t.co/aZkQfOa5iQ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 19, 2018

All lanes of Interstate 270 were closed around 5:30 a.m. Traffic is being detoured onto Route 355.

