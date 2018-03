New Video: Wale “Staying Power”

Big-Ups to the DMV Legend Wale for hanging out w/ Angie Ang & Konan in the morning this week. Check out the brand new visual from Folarin directed by First Impressions. “How you got a landlord and a lambo”?

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30 Mixer With Wale 67 photos Launch gallery 93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30 Mixer With Wale 1. Source:WKYS 1 of 67 2. Source:WKYS 2 of 67 3. Source:WKYS 3 of 67 4. Source:WKYS 4 of 67 5. Source:WKYS 5 of 67 6. Source:WKYS 6 of 67 7. Source:WKYS 7 of 67 8. Source:WKYS 8 of 67 9. Source:WKYS 9 of 67 10. Source:WKYS 10 of 67 11. Source:WKYS 11 of 67 12. Source:WKYS 12 of 67 13. Source:WKYS 13 of 67 14. Source:WKYS 14 of 67 15. Source:WKYS 15 of 67 16. Source:WKYS 16 of 67 17. Source:WKYS 17 of 67 18. Source:WKYS 18 of 67 19. Source:WKYS 19 of 67 20. Source:WKYS 20 of 67 21. Source:WKYS 21 of 67 22. Source:WKYS 22 of 67 23. Source:WKYS 23 of 67 24. Source:WKYS 24 of 67 25. Source:WKYS 25 of 67 26. Source:WKYS 26 of 67 27. Source:WKYS 27 of 67 28. Source:WKYS 28 of 67 29. Source:WKYS 29 of 67 30. Source:WKYS 30 of 67 31. Source:WKYS 31 of 67 32. Source:WKYS 32 of 67 33. Source:WKYS 33 of 67 34. Source:WKYS 34 of 67 35. Source:WKYS 35 of 67 36. Source:WKYS 36 of 67 37. Source:WKYS 37 of 67 38. Source:WKYS 38 of 67 39. Source:WKYS 39 of 67 40. Source:WKYS 40 of 67 41. Source:WKYS 41 of 67 42. Source:WKYS 42 of 67 43. Source:WKYS 43 of 67 44. Source:WKYS 44 of 67 45. Source:WKYS 45 of 67 46. Source:WKYS 46 of 67 47. Source:WKYS 47 of 67 48. Source:WKYS 48 of 67 49. Source:WKYS 49 of 67 50. Source:WKYS 50 of 67 51. Source:WKYS 51 of 67 52. Source:WKYS 52 of 67 53. Source:WKYS 53 of 67 54. Source:WKYS 54 of 67 55. Source:WKYS 55 of 67 56. Source:WKYS 56 of 67 57. Source:WKYS 57 of 67 58. Source:WKYS 58 of 67 59. Source:WKYS 59 of 67 60. Source:WKYS 60 of 67 61. Source:WKYS 61 of 67 62. Source:WKYS 62 of 67 63. Source:WKYS 63 of 67 64. Source:WKYS 64 of 67 65. Source:WKYS 65 of 67 66. Source:WKYS 66 of 67 67. Source:WKYS 67 of 67 Skip ad Continue reading New Video: Wale “Staying Power” 93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30 Mixer With Wale