White Domestic Terrorist In Austin Blows Himself Up As SWAT Team Approached

A rash of bombings in Austin, Texas may come to an end after a white 24-year-old suspect in the matter blew himself up after SWAT team members descended upon his vehicle on the side of the road. Investigators managed to track the unnamed suspect to a hotel outside the city before making their way to apprehend the man.

Authorities had tracked the suspect — a 24-year-old white man — to a hotel in Round Rock, a city in the Austin metropolitan area, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference.

They tracked his vehicle until he pulled over on Interstate 35 and “the suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle, knocking one of our SWAT officers back,” Manley said, adding that the officer sustained minor injuries.

Another member of the SWAT team fired and, as is standard practice, has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues, Manley said.

Amazingly, President Donald Trump had an immediate response to the news, tweeting, “AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!” while Austin’s mayor Steve Adler saying much of the same on NBC’s TODAY show.

It hasn’t been determined if the bombing suspect is connected to the threats made during the SXSW music conference that shut down a concert to be held by The Roots.

