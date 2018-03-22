News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Joe Biden: “Beat the Hell’ Out of Trump in High School for Disrespecting Women”

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Former Vice President Joe Biden has never been one to bite his tongue  , When Asked about Trump’s comments toward women he explained how he would handle the President physically .

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, ‘Becoming’

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, ‘Becoming’

Continue reading Joe Biden: “Beat the Hell’ Out of Trump in High School for Disrespecting Women”

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, ‘Becoming’

       

 

55 , Adult , donald trump , Joe Biden , obama , president , President Trump , vice president

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos