Eesh: Teen Fails Driving Test By Crashing Into The Driver’s Exam Station

One Minnesota teenager didn’t even make it to the road when she took her driver’s test this past Wednesday.

She did, however, manage to crash into the driver’s examination station.

Before you freak out, thankfully the teenager wasn’t hurt and her 60-year-old instructor only suffered minor injuries.

According to the Star Tribune, the 17-year-old was driving a 2014 Chevy Equinox and when the test started, she put the car into drive instead of reverse.

She then stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to zip forward, jump the curb and plow through the examination station in a strip mall.

Teen crashed car into DMV during driving test https://t.co/8Cgudgu6q2 pic.twitter.com/RUGewlFgjh — SFGate (@SFGate) March 22, 2018

Luckily, no one inside the office was hurt either and no charges will be filed.

As for the test?

It’s safe to say the teen will be doing runs around a vacant lot for a long time.

