Voices: Big K.R.I.T. Breaks Down “Bury Me In Gold” & More

After a 2-year break, rapper Big K.R.I.T. released his critically acclaimed album 4ever Is A Mighty Long Time. His first album from his Multi Alumni label, the double album switches between the Krit side and his government name Justin Scott side.

In today’s episode of “Voices,” Krit breaks down the song “Bury Me In Gold,” Mississippi rappers who inspired him & more. Watch above.

