WakandaForever: Conference Inspired By ‘Black Panther’ Coming To Chicago

The Marvel film Black Panther has inspired everything from classroom lessons to Facebook groups like Wacoinda which focuses on building Black wealth and even yoga classes. One of the latest movements derived from the movie is WakandaCon, a conference scheduled to come to Chicago this summer that will be centered on Afro-futurism.

Join us as we turn WAKANDACON into a reality where fantasy, pride, and technology collide. Please feel free to reach out to us through our website, and see you at WAKANDACON Summer 2018 in Chicago! — WakandaCon (@We_Are_Wakanda) March 13, 2018

The one-day event—which was conceptualized by siblings David, Ali and Matt Barthwell—was expected to feature discussions surrounding technology, gaming and Black representation in comics and film. Attendees will have the opportunity to partake in conversations, educational workshops and networking at the conference.

The creators of WakandaCon said that they wanted to take the dialogue that the film sparked about Afro-futurism, representation and the complex relationship between Africans and African-Americans offline as well as create a space for people to engage in discussion about these topics in-person.

“Recent movies have ushered in a new wave of thought about issues surrounding the African Diaspora and a new future for Black people around the world,” according to WakandaCon’s website. “The image of an African country with advanced technology and equality has inspired some of the world’s greatest thinkers and all of Black Twitter to create, think, and respond. WakandaCon is chance to take the conversation offline and into the real world.”

Both the date and location for WakandaCon are being finalized.

Since being released, Black Panther has garnered over $1 billion globally at the box office and is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing superhero film of all-time, according to Forbes. The record-breaking doesn’t stop there. The film made Twitter history by becoming the most tweeted about movie on the social media platform. CNN Media reported that there were more than 35 million tweets about the film.

If you were to attend WakandaCon this summer what topics would you like to see discussed? Share your thoughts in the comments.

SEE ALSO:

This Chicago Teacher Is Giving Props To ‘Black Panther’ In The Classroom

Wakanda Forever! Celebs We Need To See In ‘The Black Panther’ Sequel