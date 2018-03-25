Here’s A List Of Everything Wakanda Had Besides Guns

Killer Mike is under fire after he did an interview with NRA TV in the wake of the March For Our Lives protests against guns in schools. In his interview, Killer Mike says he threatened his children that if they walked out of class during #NationalWalkoutDay, they could walk out of his house. He also defended his right to bear arms by saying that in the fictional African country of Wakanda, everyone had guns.

"I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, if you walkout that school, walkout my house…we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.” –@KillerMike #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Gx8JLntmZ8 — NRATV (@NRATV) March 24, 2018

Only one problem, there were literally NO guns in Wakanda. In fact, Wakanda had a lot of things. They had rhinos, they had explosives, they had shields, but they did not have guns.

Wakanda had wigs, but no guns.

Hey @KillerMike they don't use guns in Wakanda (it's so primitive).. They use this👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/lNpo0RVio5 — John Christopher (@jayceekessel) March 25, 2018

Hit the flip to see what other weapons Wakanda was working with (but no guns!)

