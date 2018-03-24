Denise HIll Speaks with Students from Great Mills HS Shooting

A school on lockdown or even a school shooting has become a far too common occurrence in our schools. Maryland has proven not exempt from being affected by this national crisis. March 20, 2018, the lives of the students, teachers, parents, and community of Great Mills High School in Lexington, MD were forever altered when a student walked in and began shooting. In this interview, Denise Hill speaks with John Tillery, popular DMV recording artist and pastor of Free Worship Ministries in Lusby, MD. She also spoke with his daughter and student, Giana, and also Terrance, an artist who goes by Tazz Ina Shell, who is also a Great Mills student who witnessed the shooting. Through his song, Unexpected, you will be inspired by their resilience.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: