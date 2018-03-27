FBI Confirms Multiple Suspicious Packages Sent To DC Military Installations

The FBI has taken custody of multiple suspicious packages sent to military locations in the Washington, DC area, a law enforcement official said Monday. The official said two of the packages were sent to Fort Belvoir and Fort McNair.

At least one package, sent to the National Defense University at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, contained explosive material and was ultimately rendered safe. ET and the building was evacuated immediately, according to Army spokesman.

