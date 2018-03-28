Another Suspicious Package Found At Government Facility In DC

Police and the FBI are investigating a suspicious package at a government mail facility in Northeast D.C. The incident was reported at 7:39 a.m. in the 3300 block of V Street.

Officers have closed several streets in the area. Drivers can expect delays along parts of V Street.

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested 43-year-old Thanh Cong Phan near Seattle after authorities said he sent suspicious packages containing explosive materials to military bases in the DC area.

Source: FOX 5 D.C.

