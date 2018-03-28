Drake Impresses The Internets With His Autographed Jersey Collection [Photos]

Drake remains one of the top flex kings on social media. The 6 God recently showed off his collection of sports memorabilia receiving praise from hypebeasts and fanatics alike.

Drizzy gave his followers an inside look of his closet as he posted several official team wears signed by the players themselves. ChampagnePapi flaunted signed exclusives from Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Paul Pogba and soccer player Diego Armando Maradona.

Arguably the most impressive stunt came from the GOAT of all President’s Barack Obama. The jersey in question flaunts the number 44 and bears former POTUS’s signature.

So Drake’s Jersey collection is pretty cool 👀 pic.twitter.com/RpGcglSsOK — Lowkey Media (@LwkyMedia) March 27, 2018

The “God’s Plan” rapper ended the reveal with a size 22 Shaq Reebok sneaker with the hall-of-famer’s John Hancock. Naturally, the flicks soon became the envy everyone with even the slightest interest in sports.

I need to get my jersey collection on Drake’s level — Steezy Hut Jr (@_Bishop__) March 28, 2018

All those jerseys on Drake’s Instagram story 🤒🤒 — Jermaine (@MishaelTheis) March 28, 2018

Thankfully he didn’t showcase any retired stripper jerseys.

Via Complex

—

Photo: Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

