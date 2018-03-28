Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was A Regular Degular Person Just Like Us

Every time something happens in Beyoncé‘s life that makes her seem like more of a god and less of a human, she does something to remind us that she’s still the same ol’ Bey from Houston’s Third Ward.

Sooooooo I saw Beyoncé at work today… pic.twitter.com/xFnd9kBObJ — Ana ♡ (@AnaEBaez) March 25, 2018

Like going on unplanned shopping sprees in Target:

Or effortlessly slaying the Electric Slide with her family:

Or lurking to see who her man was texting:

https://twitter.com/YahooCelebUK/status/555798841262211072

Moral of the story: Beyoncé is the goddess of the heavens and the Earth’s. She strong enough to bear the children, and get back to business.

Hit the flip for more time the Queen Bey was just like you and me.

