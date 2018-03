Rapper Fabolous and longtime girlfriend, Emily B allegedly got into a domestic altercation this week. According to TMZ, Fab turned himself in to cops in Englewood, NJ where the two reside. Emily called the police saying that the Brooklyn rapper hit her.

Fab and his attorney made their way to the precinct to turn himself Wednesday night. He did not spend any time in jail but instead was given a citation and a ticket for his court appearance.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: