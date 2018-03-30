Howard University Students Occupy Campus Building In Financial Aid Protests

For the second day in a row, Howard University students are staging a sit-in protest. The protesters are accusing some in Howard U’s administration of misleading them and failing to prioritize their needs. Those students held a press conference to discuss their issues.

From Fox 5 D.C:

The student groups highlighted what they believe are changes needed at the university, including better living conditions in dorms and more transparency from Howard’s administration.

The protest, which has become one the largest and most-organized movements for change in recent university history, was sparked by a leaked report that six university employees had been fired following an internal investigation of misappropriation of university-provided financial aid funding.

In the words of Frederick Douglass, "power concedes nothing without a demand." These are our demands. #StudentPowerHU pic.twitter.com/pnFOefF2KM — #StudentPowerHU (@HUResist) March 26, 2018

In a statement released overnight, Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said he was aware of the situation and would respond to the needs of the students.

“I want you to know that I hear you, and my team and I are committed to being responsive to your needs,”” Frederick’s statement began. “Howard University has birthed generations of student activists and we will always continue in that spirit, for it is through raising the united voices of our students that Howard scholars have historically created a reverberating impact across the nation and the world.

“I am listening to you, and I am challenging my team to make the changes you are expressing a dire need to see,”” he continued. “In addition to that, I would like to further increase the engagement with a larger and broader portion of our student body.

