Struggle Files Update: Tyga & 5-Year-Old Son Named Defendants In Back Rent Lawsuit

Tyga and his battles with financial struggle still rage on, this after he was slapped with a lawsuit for not paying rent on a Beverly Hills property. Simon Cowell’s ex-fiance rented out her swanky pad to the “Rack City” rapper who hasn’t ponied up any funds since January, and his song, King Cairo, is also named in the lawsuit.

TMZ reports:

Mezhgan Hussainy, Simon Cowell’s makeup artist who he was once set on marrying, has a super cool house in Bev Hills that she rented to him for $40k a month. Tyga moved in in March 2017 and paid rent for awhile .. until he didn’t.

Hussainy claims the rent check stopped in January and he’s made no effort to catch up.

The outlet adds that King Cairo’s name was added to the lease despite the fact he’s not even finished first grade much less obtained his first job.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: