Footage Released Of Fabolous Arguing With Emily B’s Father

Fabolous turned himself in this week on aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges and now we have a little footage of the incident.

TMZ has released this footage below of Fabolous and Emily B’s father arguing and threatening each other, all while he’s brandishing a sharp object .

The rapper’s bodyguard is attempting to hold him back as he yells at Emily and her father. At one point he asks Emily why her dad is even there — her dad yells back, “That’s my motherf***ing daughter” and calls Fabolous a coward.

Some say they hear Fab promise a bullet with her fathers name on it.

Emily B jumps when Fab yells “stop recording me!” You can also hear a child crying . Just a very sad situation.

