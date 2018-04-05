UFC Star Conor McGregor Reportedly Wanted By Police After Incident

UFC star Conor McGregor might be in huge trouble after an incident at the Barclays Center in New York left a fighter hurt, vehicles and relationships damaged. During a promotional event for UFC 223, McGregor and his team reportedly threw chairs, guardrails and more at vehicles carrying fighters. One fighter, Michael Chiesa received cuts and his fight at UFC 223 is in jeopardy.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since November 2016, defeating fighter Eddie Alvarez for the Lightweight title. His last fight was a TKO loss to Boxer Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. While UFC President Dana White has tried to get McGregor in the Octagon, McGregor has declined to fight.

Conor McGregor is making his presence felt here in NYC. Felice Herrig just posted this clip of him on IG going a little wild. 😱 pic.twitter.com/arvUJF1pV2 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 5, 2018

The headlining fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway is for the Undisputed Lightweight title, the title that McGregor holds but was stripped for not competing.

