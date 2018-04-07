Chris Brown Threatens To Hand Parking Valet The Fade

Chris Brown has a history of violence and that’s not hyperbole, just the facts. So it is beyond baffling that the R&B singer would allow himself to get heard on video saying he’d offer the fade to a parking valet while out in Los Angeles this week.

TMZ reports:

Chris and a group of friends were leaving the hot spot Thursday night, when he got into an argument over the service charge. We don’t know the numbers, but it’s clear Chris thinks he’s being rooked because he says, “I should knock you out.”

CB, standing inches from the guy’s face, says the only reason he isn’t throwing down is because there are too many cameras around. He eventually forks over some dough, but also issues a final threat.

Maybe Breezy needs to live a little like his nickname, no?

