Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Why Didn’t Cardi B Tell us about her Pregnancy?

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Well we couldn’t say that we really didn’t know she had a baby on the way . But Cardi Took to social media after announcing her pregnancy on SNL over the weekend and made it real simple. She eventually deleted the post.

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Continue reading Why Didn’t Cardi B Tell us about her Pregnancy?

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Cardi B. was the star of the evening at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The Bronx-born rapper was nominated for 5 awards including, Best Lyrics, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best New Artist, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Music Video. She left winning both Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop Artist. While she didn’t walk the carpet, that didn’t stop the star from showing up in style. We broke down everything about the two outfits that Cardi B. wore during the award show. Click through our gallery for all the details! DON’T MISS: Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again

Adult , cardi b , Migos , offset , pregnant , saturday night live , snl

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos