Update: Tristan Thompson Spotted Entering Hotel With Mysterious Woman

Just days before reality star Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth to a baby girl, her NBA beau was captured getting a little too close to another woman.

The Daily Mail secured footage of Tristian Thompson at a recent party, seemingly kissing an unknown woman. The 27-year-old baller was out partying during a night off ahead of the Cavs Monday night game against the NY Knicks.

Just days ago, Khloe excitedly posted a photo of her and her Thompson anticipating the birth of their little one with the message “Ready whenever you are little mama.”

Will this development rock their happy home? Decide for yourself:

Surveillance footage of Thompson walking into a hotel with the mystery woman surfaced on the Internet and it doesn’t look good for the Cleveland Cavalier. While the video doesn’t show any contact between Thompson and the curvy woman, it comes after the duo were spotted getting cozy at a public party earlier that day. One might assume it’s nothing since Thompson doesn’t seem to be hiding his interaction with the woman, but it’s still very questionable (and creepy as hell).

He sure loves women with interesting booties, we mean bodies.

Check it out, below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section. Cheating or nah?!

