Washington Football NFL Profile: Who Is Derwin James?

WOL Sports Desk will take a look at mock drafts until the real NFL draft takes place April 26th-28th in Dallas and give you a peek at players some of the expert analysis believe may join the Burgandy and Gold for the 2018-19 season.

Derwin James, Free Safety, Florida State University

From NFL.com:

Possesses the desired physical traits and mental makeup of an All-Pro safety who has the ability to not only set a tone but change the course of games. Although James is extremely athletic and talented, he still has room for improvement as a run defender and in coverage. James’ talent is best utilized in an active, attacking capacity in a robber role or near the line of scrimmage where he can support the run, blitz and handle physical coverage responsibilities.

