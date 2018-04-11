All she wants to do this summer is learn to swim, win a race, and make a sculpture. All he wants this summer is to build a robot, go exploring, and play sports. What they don’t realize is there is power in play. Power in creativity. Power in meeting a new friend. Power in learning. All they want to do this summer, is have a chance to attend summer camp, like their friends.

At the department of parks and recreation, Prince George’s county, we create unique, safe and special summer experiences and we want every child to experience the power of play.

Play it forward and send a kid to camp this summer. Donate at http://www.pgparksfoundation.org/2201/kids-to-camp-campaign or call 301-699-2255.

