Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To A Baby Girl!

Welp! Looks like Khloe Kardashian has given birth!
Khloe Kardshian delivered a baby girl early Thursday morning, according to TMZ. The outlet reports, the yet-to-be-named baby girl was born sometime around 4 AM EDT at a hospital outside Cleveland.
This is Khloe’s first baby, and Cavaliers NBA star Tristan Thompson‘s first baby with KK.
Too bad this news breaks right in the mist of public turmoil for the couple.
Earlier this week we reported that Tristan cheated on Khloe. He was caught on video making out with 2 women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. back in December. And just 5 days ago, TMZ reported seeing Tristan Thompson taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.
Reports state that Khloe had a natural birth. It is unclear whether or not Tristan Thompson was there for the birth.
Congrats to Khloe! Stay tuned for more updates.
Khloe Displays Her Bodacious Bod On Complex + Her Sexiest IG Photos
21 photos Launch gallery
1. Khloe Covers Complex
Source:Instagram
1 of 21
2. Khloe In Complex
Source:Instagram
2 of 21
3. Khloe In Complex
Source:Instagram
3 of 21
4. Celebrating 14 Million Followers
Source:Instagram
4 of 21
5. Cleavage On Fleek!
Source:Instagram
5 of 21
6. Fly From Every Angle
Source:Instagram
6 of 21
7. The Slayage Continues…
Source:Instagram
7 of 21
8. Thigh High
Source:Instagram
8 of 21
9. Daring.
Source:Instagram
9 of 21
10. Sultry.
Source:Instagram
10 of 21
11. Yes Ponytail!
Source:Instagram
11 of 21
12. Oh Me? Just Drying My Hair
Source:Instagram
12 of 21
13. Sleek
Source:Instagram
13 of 21
14. Subtle Sexy
Source:Instagram
14 of 21
15. True Blue
Source:Instagram
15 of 21
16. Chilling With No Makeup On
Source:Instagram
16 of 21
17. Slaying The Game
Source:Instagram
17 of 21
18. When No One Is Looking…
Source:Instagram
18 of 21
19. Blonde Bombshell
Source:Instagram
19 of 21
20. Outshine The Brightest
Source:Instagram
20 of 21
21. Serving Even When She’s A Cartoon
Source:Instagram
21 of 21