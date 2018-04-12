Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To A Baby Girl!

Welp! Looks like Khloe Kardashian has given birth!

Khloe Kardshian delivered a baby girl early Thursday morning, according to TMZ. The outlet reports, the yet-to-be-named baby girl was born sometime around 4 AM EDT at a hospital outside Cleveland.

This is Khloe’s first baby, and Cavaliers NBA star Tristan Thompson‘s first baby with KK.

Too bad this news breaks right in the mist of public turmoil for the couple.

Earlier this week we reported that Tristan cheated on Khloe. He was caught on video making out with 2 women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. back in December. And just 5 days ago, TMZ reported seeing Tristan Thompson taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.

Reports state that Khloe had a natural birth. It is unclear whether or not Tristan Thompson was there for the birth.

Congrats to Khloe! Stay tuned for more updates.