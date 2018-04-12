Markelle Fultz 1st Teen In NBA To Get Triple-Double

Markelle Fultz, the no. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, was pegged to be one of the league’s hottest stars but injuries sidelined him for much of the season. On Wednesday night, Fultz showed and proved why the Philadelphia 76ers were so high on the kid by becoming the youngest player ever to achieve the lofty triple-double.

ESPN reports:

Fultz had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 25 minutes off the bench as the Sixers won their 16th straight game, 130-95, over the Milwaukee Bucks.

At 19 years and 317 days, Fultz is the first teenager to post a triple-double, besting Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball (20 years, 15 days), who earlier this season took over the distinction from Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (20 years, 20 days).

Fultz’s landmark night provided an uplifting finish to a regular season that was marred by a lengthy absence because of a shoulder injury that kept him out of the lineup for 68 games.

Be sure to catch Fultz and the rest of the playoff-bound Sixers as they take on the Miami Heat in the first round this Saturday at 8PM ET.

Photo: Getty

