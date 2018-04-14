Close menu
Home
Contact The Programming Department
Contact The Sales Department
Contact The Promotions/Community Department
Contact The Editorial Digital Department
On Air
Download The 93.9 WKYS App
Show Schedule
Music Playlist
The Fam In The Morning
Dominique Da Diva
Angie Ange
Little Bacon Bear
Deja Perez
Mixers
DMV
Washington DC Jobs
Locate Real Estate
Features
Millennial Money Moves Registration
The Heights
X.IT CAMPAIGN
Radio One Originals
Some Type Of Way
Voices
We Got A Problem
Local Music
Submit Your Music for DMV’s Own
DMV’s Own
93.9 WKYS Music Day
Prizes
93.9 WKYS Contest Rules
Events
About Us
Privacy
Terms of Service
Advertising
FCC Public File
EEO
Careers
FAQ
R1 Digital
Facebook
Twitter
Copyright © 2018
Interactive One, LLC
.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP
Home
Contact The Programming Department
Contact The Sales Department
Contact The Promotions/Community Department
Contact The Editorial Digital Department
On Air
Download The 93.9 WKYS App
Show Schedule
Music Playlist
The Fam In The Morning
Dominique Da Diva
Angie Ange
Little Bacon Bear
Deja Perez
Mixers
DMV
Washington DC Jobs
Locate Real Estate
Features
Millennial Money Moves Registration
The Heights
X.IT CAMPAIGN
Radio One Originals
Some Type Of Way
Voices
We Got A Problem
Local Music
Submit Your Music for DMV’s Own
DMV’s Own
93.9 WKYS Music Day
Prizes
93.9 WKYS Contest Rules
Events
#KYSVersus: The LegaCi Interview
Little Bacon Bear
Little Bacon Bear
|
04.14.18
Leave a comment
LegaCi
More By
Little Bacon Bear
#KYSVersus: The LegaCi Interview
Maryland Auto Insurance With Little Bacon Bear [4.12.18]
Ciscero Ft. Goldlink, April George & Cheakaity “Function”[Video]
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments
– add yours
Videos
New Video: Trey Songz – Blessed
New Video: Kevin Gates “2 Phones”
New Video: 50 Cent – I’m The Man…
Latest
Photos
10 items
10 Sexy Photos Of Hazel-E (PHOTO GALLERY)
19 items
The Life & Times Of Da Brat (PHOTO…
26 items
How Do You Like Your Grilled Cheese? (PHOTO…
Close
Subscribe to the Newsletter
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Email
Submit