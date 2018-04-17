Making Money Moves with Stylist, Ty Hunter

HelloBeautiful’s latest project Money Moves, powered by McDonald’s, features top celebrity stylist, designer, and motivational speaker, Ty Hunter, who shares how a Texas boy with a passion for fashion turned a dream into a career. Jet-setting around the world styling celebrities is only part of his portfolio. Spreading positivity via the ‘Gram is another. Destined to motivate, inspire, and shatter glass ceilings with a mix of hustles, Ty explains in this exclusive Money Moves episode why you should go hard for the things you want. Keep up with Ty and get ready to transform right after you hit the play button!

