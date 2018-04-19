Watch: Joe Budden Finally Got His New Show, And It All Begins On Saturday

Ever since Joe Budden‘s abrupt departure from Complex’s Everyday Struggle, the people of the internet have been patiently waiting for what the “Pump It Up” rapper’s next move was going to be. Fans still have his weekly podcast to turn to for content, but with talks of him getting into a new show for pretty much all of 2018, people were still waiting to hear what his next move was gonna be–and now we finally know!

Joe Budden just dropped a teaser for his new show, “Pull Up,” which is set to air on his own Youtube channel. The retired rapper is joined by Charlamagne Tha God, Wayno, Casanova, and Maino for brunch in Joe’s dining room, though it’s not yet confirmed whether or not all of the upcoming episodes will feature that same cast.

Peep the teaser for the new show below and get ready to catch the new episode on Saturday at 11am.

