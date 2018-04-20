One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has Fans Mimicking Her Moves

It seems like folks are still high off of Beyoncé‘s amazing performance at Coachella and one moment in particular has sparked a social media movement.

Bey’s show reached new heights when she broke out into some boss choreography for O.T. Genasis‘ “Everybody Mad.” The memorable moment has now inspired fans to try and nail her choreography step-by-step!

The Queen is once again moving the culture.

Swipe through to find out if more people nailed the steps or if they were on the struggle bus.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: