The DMV
Home > The DMV

Dj Gemini Talks MMG and New Project with Fat Trel

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Dj Gemini sits down with DMV elite, Fat Trel and talk about Finally Free, his situation with MMG, and new projects coming this year.

The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery)

19 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Dj Gemini Talks MMG and New Project with Fat Trel

The Life & Times Of Rick Ross (Photo Gallery)

Adult , DJ Gemini , DMV , ebm , fat trel , finally free , MMG , rick ross , slutty boys

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now