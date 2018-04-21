J. Cole “ATM,” Tory Lanez “Benevolent” & More | Daily Visuals 4.20.18

J. Cole just made a lot of folks’ weekend by guerilla styling his latest LP, KOD and with it a new clip in support of the project.

“ATM” finds the rapper getting his Busta Rhymes on and styling in various getups while having fun with some of his play dough to demonstrate that cash rules everything around him.

Meanwhile in Toronto Tory Lanez reminds everyone that things get real in Canada and gets into a shootout before finding himself on a soundstage with a particularly hypnotizing background model who stole the show in his clip to “Benevolent.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A$AP Twelvyy, Valee, and more.

J. COLE – “ATM”

TORY LANEZ – “BENEVOLENT”

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “VACATION”

A$AP TWELVYY – “PERIODIC TABLE”

ADAMN KILLA FT. Z MONEY – “CLUCKIN”

VALEE – “SKINNY”

—

Photo: Getty

