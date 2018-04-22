James Shaw Jr. Saved Lives By Wrestling Gun From Waffle House Shooter

Police are still looking for Travis Reinking, the man believed to be responsible for today’s tragic Waffle House shooting.

Four are confirmed dead, and two more were shot, but even more lives could have been lost if not for the brave actions of James Shaw Jr.

James Shaw Jr., 29, is credited with saving numerous lives Sunday morning after he disarmed a man who opened fire on a Tennessee Waffle House. https://t.co/eTiIABjrqh pic.twitter.com/d34irk85Wq — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 22, 2018

Shaw reportedly wrestled Reinking to the ground, taking away his rifle. Witnesses say Reinking then fled scene. He told the Tennessean that he doesn’t feel like a hero.

“I don’t really know, when everyone said that (of being a hero), it feels selfish,” Shaw Jr. said. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Shaw told the Tennessean that he and friends had left a frat house party that was overcrowded. The group got to the Waffle House at 2:30 a.m., five minutes before the shooter opened fire.

Shaw Jr. said he doesn’t remember how many shots were fired, but when he saw another man on the floor and felt a bullet graze him, he lunged toward the bathroom.

“I remember I was like ‘Dang, I’m basically in a barrel,’ ” Shaw Jr. said. “There is no place for me to go.”

When he saw that Reinking needed to reload, Shaw rushed him.

“When he came in, I distinctively remember thinking that he is going to have to work for this kill,” Shaw Jr. said.

Both men are 29 years old.

“I had a chance to stop him and thankfully I stopped him… I grabbed the gun and kept it down. He had one hand on it. I pulled it away and threw it over the bar.”

After a girl thanked him at he hospital for saving her life, Shaw said, “I didn’t do it to be hero.”

This is James Shaw. He's a hero. His hands are burned from grabbing the barrel of a gun used to kill four people at a Nashville Waffle House. He says he's sorry he couldn't save more people. pic.twitter.com/QXIevQLfM1 — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) April 22, 2018

Reinking fled the scene and is still on the loose.

A bomb squad and SWAT team were sent to Reinking’s apartment complex and police notified him via megaphone that they have a warrant for his arrest.

#BREAKING bomb squad has arrived at apartment complex where suspected shooter lives @WSMV pic.twitter.com/M18qyzS75b — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) April 22, 2018

