Washington Wizards Tie Series vs. Toronto Raptors 2-2

Sometimes all you need is a little home cooking. The Wizards must love the way it tastes after tying the series vs. Toronto 2-2 after going down 2-0. After an impressive home victory this past Friday, the home team followed that up with a gritty 106-98 victory to make things interesting for game 5 in Toronto.

John Wall continues to add to his stellar playoff resume by pouring in 27 pts, 14 ast, 6 reb and 3 steals to ensure a Washington victory. Bradley Beal has also returned to playoff form since coming back home as he dropped 31 points before fouling out on a very questionable call. The all star backcourt combined for 58 points in game 4, which is exactly what the Wizards need from their 2 best players.

The “Wall Star” has continued to prove his doubters wrong since his return from injury. After Beal fouled out with the game tied and 5 minutes to go, John Wall took over. He was masterful in the 4th quarter finding open teammates, scoring at the rim, and clinching the game with an ice cold baseline jumper with less than a minute to go.

This is the Wizards team most fans have expected this season. Due to injuries and chemistry problems throughout the year, they have painfully underachieved. Looks like the Wiz have picked a great time to get the ball rolling. Washington heads back to Toronto for a pivotal game 5 on Wednesday April 25th at 7pm. Hopefully they have some leftovers of their home cooking to take on the road.

