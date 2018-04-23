16 Y.O. Girl Accused Of Carjacking Pregnant Teacher Charged As Adult

Baltimore County Police have arrested two female juvenile suspects related to a Friday assault and carjacking off a pregnant teacher.Officials say at Villa Cresta Elementary School, 16-year-old Tyana Keyshawn Holmes of Baltimore is being charged as an adult with carjacking, robbery and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

A 14-year-old female has also been charged as a juvenile, and will remain unidentified.

Source: Fox Baltimore

