16 Y.O. Girl Accused Of Carjacking Pregnant Teacher Charged As Adult

Baltimore County Police have arrested two female juvenile suspects related to a Friday assault and carjacking off a pregnant teacher.Officials say at Villa Cresta Elementary School, 16-year-old Tyana Keyshawn Holmes of Baltimore is being charged as an adult with carjacking, robbery and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
A 14-year-old female has also been charged as a juvenile, and will remain unidentified.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Johns Hopkins Makes History With World’s First Penis Transplant
- Here’s How Black Voters May Challenge Trump’s Re-Election In 2020
- Trump’s Education Secretary Feels Burdened By Civil Rights Cases
- 570 Students Receive Scholarships In Maryland
Source: Fox Baltimore
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours