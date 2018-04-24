Radio One Exclusives
Meek Mill To Be Freed From Prison On Tuesday

Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

According to TMZ – Meek Mill will be a free man today after his long legal battle.

TMZ sources say it was the Supreme Court of PA who made the decision overruling Judge Genece Brinkley.

Meek tells TMZ … “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

