DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Named On Essence’s ‘Woke 100 Women’ List

Congratulations to Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for being named on Essence magazine’s list of ‘Woke 100 Women.’ The list also includes Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth Carter, and actress Kerry Washington. The magazine says the women chosen “continuously fight the good fight by inspiring us and igniting movements – from the healthcare field to the Hill and Hollywood.”

There were other mayors that were mentioned such as Sadra Barrow, the mayor of Colmar Manor, Tracy Farrish Gant, mayor of Edmonston, Takisha D. James, mayor of Bladensburg, and Petrella Robinson, mayor of North Brentwood.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: BaltimoreSun

Also On 93.9 WKYS: