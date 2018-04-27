Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged For His Kanye West Tweets

Chance The Rapper got caught up in some major mess this week when he retweeted and supported some of Kanye West‘s Twitter outbursts.
He also used the time to say how he felt about Democrats and the presidential office.
Chano’s tweets even got love from 45 himself.
After getting dragged by Twitter for his comments, Chance first and foremost checked 45.
Then he clarified his political views and support for Kanye in an eloquent letter on Friday.
Swipe through to read how Chance clears the air!
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours