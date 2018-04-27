Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged For His Kanye West Tweets

Chance The Rapper got caught up in some major mess this week when he retweeted and supported some of Kanye West‘s Twitter outbursts.

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

He also used the time to say how he felt about Democrats and the presidential office.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Next President gon be independent — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Chano’s tweets even got love from 45 himself.

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

After getting dragged by Twitter for his comments, Chance first and foremost checked 45.

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Then he clarified his political views and support for Kanye in an eloquent letter on Friday.

Swipe through to read how Chance clears the air!

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: