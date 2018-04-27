TV
Now In Production: ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Reunites For Season 3 Table Read

Back to the Upside Down we go.


Stranger Things fanatics can rest assured the cast is working hard to bring us season 3. Netflix released a clip featuring all of our faves, plus newcomers Cary Elwes and Maya Hawke, getting together on April 20th for a table read. Looks like we’ll be on our way back to the Upside Down soon enough. Press play to see Priah Ferguson steal the show, per usual.

6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual

Janelle Monae finally put an end to the speculations about her sexuality and revealed that she identifies as Pansexual. But the "Make Me Feel" singer isn't the only star who has spoken out about their pansexuality. Check out the gallery of below.

