Here’s A Really Easy Way To Make Siri Curse

Watch your mouth, Siri!

Global Grind
Siri doesn’t usually say bad words, but it turns out there’s a loophole. If you ask Siri to define the word “mother,” she’ll define it as “a woman in relation to a child or children to whom she has given birth.” Then she’ll ask you if you want to hear another definition—and voila!

Watch the video up top and try it at home at your own discretion.

