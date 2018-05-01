Meek Mill Allowed To Travel For Work

Judge Genece Brinkley has approved Meek Mll to travel outside of Pennsylvania for scheduled business trips, according to TMZ. Under a few conditions; Meek must submit his itinerary to the probation department 72 hours ahead of schedule. He must also adhere to one urine test per month. He’s also allowed to live in Montgomery County. His previously bail conditions required a Philadelphia County address.

The only interview since his release from prison has been with ABC and Lester Holt. Take a peek in case you missed it.

