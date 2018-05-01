Season 4 of ‘Fortnite’ Welcomes A Map Changing Meteor

Season four of Fortnite is here, and it starts off with a bang literally. The mystery of the meteor has been put the bed with the launch of the increasingly popular game’s fourth season.

Brace for impact!

The new season will introduce players to an entirely altered version of the iconic map thanks to the arrival of the meteor. Fortnite fans will notice massive craters across the map as a direct result of the meteor’s impact. Players will also see glowing crystals have been in those craters as well. When consumed they will grant characters the ability to lift off with low gravity. Now players will be able to float and gain a new advantage on the battlefield against their opponents.

On top of the new in-game locations, there will be many updates and new content coming as well. Week 1 already has some challenges for gamers to get excited about when they hop back into the game:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents

Search Chests in Haunted Hills

Use a Port-a-Fort

Search F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E Letters

Follow the treasure map found in Tomato Town

Pistol Eliminations

Eliminate opponents in Flush Factory

Season 4 of Fortnite is available now, so get busy leveling up your BattlePass and earning new loot. Check out the announcement trailer for Season four below and head over to their official site for the full rundown of updates to the game.

—

Photo: Epic Games

Also On 93.9 WKYS: