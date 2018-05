Instagram may be the most influential social media outlet we have today, but it looks like their taking some old tricks from the O.G. social platform we use to obsess over — Myspace.

With IG’s new Spotify music feature, users are now able to directly share any Spotify song to their stories — as well as Facebook Stories — which will then allow followers to click on the song and listen to it themselves on their own Spotify app.

Starting today, you can share what you’re listening to from Spotify to Instagram Stories. 🎵 https://t.co/raDHW38Fjl pic.twitter.com/zZXyumHC1b — Instagram (@instagram) May 1, 2018

We see you IG!

That made us think about how music these days is actually geared around social media. Artists love shouting out the ‘gram and how someone slid in their DM’s.

So we put together a gallery of tracks that are about social networks; and you can try out IG’s new feature by posting ’em.

via GIPHY