Voices: Janelle Monáe Is Not Here To Be Judge

Radio One Exclusives
Radio One Originals | 05.09.18
Leave a comment

Janelle Monáe‘s critically acclaimed new album “Dirty Computer” is sending a message to young and old people to be yourself. Throughout the album, you hear Monae speak on women empowerment, loving free and more! So in Voices, we speak on all things “Dirty Computer.” You will hear Janelle talk about her Rap Skills, “Emotion Picture” and more in this Radio One Original.

More Episodes of Voices:
Voices: How Does The Vegan Lifestyle Help Mya Create
Voices: DaniLeigh Talks “All I Know” [Video]
Janelle Monae

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now