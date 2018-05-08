The DMV
Maryland Gov. Hogan To Sign Bill Aimed At Covering Community College Tuition

James Johnson
Source: laflor / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan is planning to sign a bill this week that covers tuition costs at community colleges for qualifying residents. It will create a $15 million program to provide scholarships of up to $5,000 to students from families earning less than $125,000 a year. Single adults earning less than $90,000 also would be eligible for the money.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

 

