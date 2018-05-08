Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing To Me’ At VH1’s ‘Dear Mama’

Last night, VH1 honored moms across the nation with their highly anticipated television special Dear Mama, hosted by La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson. It was a beautiful night, but one especially sweet moment happened when Jhene Aiko and her daughter Namiko hit the stage together to perform “Sing To Me.” Press play.
