Back by popular demand, Da Brat and her crew are back in the DMV for the “Set It Off” Stageplay and she called in to Angie Ange’s show to talk about what people can expect and reminisce on her 25 year music career!

Da Brat is live on @939WKYS !!! Talking abt the Set it Off stageplay coming back to the DMV, 25 years of @sosodef etc etc. lock in and @djanalyze is about to give us some classics! Turn up! @sosobrat thank you! — Angie Ange (@AngieAnge) May 10, 2018

Listen below! Da Brat gave props to Jermaine Dupri for not pushing her to change her look or style to get in the business and also talks about whether or not she will spit some bars in the “Set It Off” Stageplay.

