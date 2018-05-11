The Fight To Restore Net Neutrality Gets New Life Thanks To Senate Democrats

There is some good news in the battle to restore Net Neutrality. A new discharge petition under the Congressional Review Act submitted by Senate Democrats has forced a full congressional vote that could bring back the resolution.

Led by Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and 32 other Democrats the Congressional Review Act allows the rollback of regulations within 60 legislative days. To successfully undo the work of current FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, they will need a bare majority in the both the House and Senate. Despite being broadly supported, Pai’s FCC successfully reversed the 2015 order that banned companies from blocking, paid prioritization and throttling by internet service providers.

As of now, they have 50 supporters in support of the new bill 48 democrats including Republican Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Independent Senator Angus King (I-ME). Moderate Republicans being targeted to possibly the 51st vote are Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

While he is still skeptical, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) in a statement to The Verge says he is “hopeful” they can secure the necessary 51st vote. He also added:

“We don’t know how this is going to end, but this is part of an effort to get every member of Congress on the record either supporting or opposing Net Neutrality. With this piece of legislation, there is nowhere to hide and there are no excuses.”

Since its announcement, the resolution has gained plenty of support from folks on the internet. Sites such as Reddit, Tumblr, and Etsy have put up a Red Alert banner alerts in hopes to drive support towards the resolution.

—

Photo: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: