Taraji P Henson had a one of a kind Mother’s Day weekend! Her boyfriend, former football star Kelvin Hayden, popped the question! The whole proposal caught her so off guard said that she says ‘she almost passed out!”

Looks like Taraji is rightfully on cloud 9 right now. So many blessings in one weekend! Congrats to DC’s own, shining bright for the world.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: