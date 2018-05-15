Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd Co-Headline The Dazed & Blazed Summer Tour

Multi-platinum selling artists Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd (Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee) today announced their co-headlining Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour, produced by Live Nation. The two rap and hip hop superstars will be joined by Lil Skies and OT Genasis as support on various dates of the outing. The 27-city summer amphitheater tour will kick off July 21 in Detroit, MI and keep the good times going across Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, and more, before wrapping August 30 in Phoenix, AZ.
Fans can expect a night of high energy performances with both artists being known for their incredible live shows, filled with all of their hits and crowd favorites. Wiz Khalifa continues to be a staple in rap and popular music with his combination of mellow and party music, including “Young, Wild & Free,” “Black and Yellow,” “See You Again,” and many more. Rae Sremmurd equally bring the heat to the stage with their range of chart-topping hits and collaborations including “No Type,” “Black Beatles,” “Powerglide,” “Guatemala,” “Brxnks Truck,” and the list continues. The tour will be a can’t miss event bringing together two influential and culture shaping artists, who continue to march to the beat of their own drums, for one epic co-headlining night.
Tickets will go on sale to general public beginning Friday, May 18th at LiveNation.com.
Wiz Khalifa VIP Packages will be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST through Artist Arena. Visit http://www.wizkhalifa.com for more information.
Rae Sremmurd VIP Packages will also be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST through Future Beat. For more information, visit http://www.raesremmurd.com.
WIZ KHALIFA AND RAE SREMMURD DAZED & BLAZED SUMMER 2018 TOUR DATES:
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Sat Jul 21
Detroit, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sun Jul 22
Cleveland, OH
Blossom Music Center
Tue Jul 24
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
Wed Jul 25
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 26
Burgettstown, PA
KeyBank Pavilion
Sat Jul 28
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center
Sun Jul 29
Chicago, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
Tue Jul 31
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Thu Aug 02
Coney Island, NY
Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island*+
Sat Aug 04
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center*
Sun Aug 05
Hartford, CT
XFINITY Theatre
Tue Aug 07
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 09
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 10
Camden, NJ
BB&T Pavilion
Sat Aug 11
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Aug 12
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 14
Pelham, AL
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 15
Jacksonville, FL
Daily’s Place
Thu Aug 16
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Fri Aug 17
West Palm Beach, FL
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 21
Atlanta, GA
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Thu Aug 23
Houston, TX
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Fri Aug 24
Oklahoma City, OK
Zoo Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 25
Austin, TX
Austin360 Amphitheater
Sun Aug 26
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed Aug 29
Albuquerque, NM
Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Aug 30
Phoenix, AZ
Ak-Chin Pavilion