Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd Co-Headline The Dazed & Blazed Summer Tour

Multi-platinum selling artists Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd (Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee) today announced their co-headlining Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour, produced by Live Nation. The two rap and hip hop superstars will be joined by Lil Skies and OT Genasis as support on various dates of the outing. The 27-city summer amphitheater tour will kick off July 21 in Detroit, MI and keep the good times going across Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, and more, before wrapping August 30 in Phoenix, AZ.

Fans can expect a night of high energy performances with both artists being known for their incredible live shows, filled with all of their hits and crowd favorites. Wiz Khalifa continues to be a staple in rap and popular music with his combination of mellow and party music, including “Young, Wild & Free,” “Black and Yellow,” “See You Again,” and many more. Rae Sremmurd equally bring the heat to the stage with their range of chart-topping hits and collaborations including “No Type,” “Black Beatles,” “Powerglide,” “Guatemala,” “Brxnks Truck,” and the list continues. The tour will be a can’t miss event bringing together two influential and culture shaping artists, who continue to march to the beat of their own drums, for one epic co-headlining night.

Tickets will go on sale to general public beginning Friday, May 18th at LiveNation.com.

Wiz Khalifa VIP Packages will be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST through Artist Arena. Visit http://www.wizkhalifa.com for more information.

Rae Sremmurd VIP Packages will also be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST through Future Beat. For more information, visit http://www.raesremmurd.com.

WIZ KHALIFA AND RAE SREMMURD DAZED & BLAZED SUMMER 2018 TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Sat Jul 21

Detroit, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun Jul 22

Cleveland, OH

Blossom Music Center

Tue Jul 24

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Wed Jul 25

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 26

Burgettstown, PA

KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Jul 28

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 29

Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Tue Jul 31

Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Thu Aug 02

Coney Island, NY

Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island*+

Sat Aug 04

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sun Aug 05

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Tue Aug 07

Mansfield, MA

Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 09

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 10

Camden, NJ

BB&T Pavilion

Sat Aug 11

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 12

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 14

Pelham, AL

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 15

Jacksonville, FL

Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 16

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 17

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 21

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu Aug 23

Houston, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Aug 24

Oklahoma City, OK

Zoo Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 25

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater

Sun Aug 26

Dallas, TX

Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed Aug 29

Albuquerque, NM

Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 30

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Also On 93.9 WKYS: