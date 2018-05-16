Jay Rock Drops Hard-Hitting “Win” Featuring Kendrick Lamar [LISTEN]

Jay Rock was one of Top Dawg Entertainment‘s earliest acts and, perhaps unfairly, has not enjoyed the same manner fanfare his labelmates receive in droves but a new single might change that perception. The Watts MC unleashed a new single today titled “Win” with some help coming from TDE brethren Kendrick Lamar.

Produced by Vinylz and Boi-1Da, the track opens with Jay Rock comfortably talking his ish over some epic horns and the like. The track opens up with the chorus that K-Dot is featured prominently on, but he gives his big brother most of the deserved shine. After hinting at his third album on the first verse and letting the beat get its proper look, the second verse is when Rock decidedly turns up.

“F*ck n*ggas don’t stay outside when I play outside/I put the beats on, I’m like Dre outside/I got the Bay outside, and L.A. outside/And if you act bad, I’ll bring the K outside/Go and get your money, bitch, none of my n*ggas on some funny sh*t//I can tell real by who you runnin’ with/I’m all in the field, duck huntin’ sh*t,” Jay Rock spits with power.

TDE President Punch tweeted the single and its epic cover art last night, and the track is making the necessary blog and media outlet rounds along with getting some reactions from Twitter. Check out the track below and let us know what you think. Hit the flip to see what fans are saying.

